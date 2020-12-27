Leicester 2-2 Man United: Ndidi delivers Showstopping Performance

Leicester City kept their place in the top four of the English Premier League following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home against Manchester United and Wilfred Ndidi played a big role in his side’s fight back.

It was yet another enterprising performance for Ndidi as the Foxes twice came from behind to earn a point against the in-form Man United.

The Nigerian Midfielder was one of Leicester’s best players on the pitch and was rated 7.1 by whoscored.

Ndidi attempted 9 tackles in the game, the most by any player. He also made 3 interceptions, 2 blocks and won 3 aerial battles.

The hosts went behind in the 23rd minute from a Marcus Rashford goal and courtesy a toe poke assist by Bruno Fernandes.

But they leveled matter up moments later, through Harvey Barnes after Ndidi won a tackle and the ball off Fernandes.

The English man hit a long low shot from just outside the box, beating Eric Bailly’s outstretched leg and David De Gea in goal.

In the second half, Man United restored their lead and this time it was Fernandes making amends for his earlier mistake.

Yet again the lead didn’t last long and six minutes later a Jamie Vardy shot was deflected off United’s defender Axel Tuanzebe into the net.

In their previous five league meetings the Foxes have only managed to pick up a single point; Saturday’s result means they’ve managed only two points against Manchester United in their last six EPL encounters.

The result means Leicester stay ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in 3rd, but with just a point separating them – the Red Devils having a game in hand though.

Man United Boss, Solskjaer did not speak of his Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, who wasn’t listed for the game.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused Leicester City substitute in the game.