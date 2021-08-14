Leicester 1-0 Wolves: Ndidi solid in Midfield, Senior Kelz gets cameo off the bench

Wilfred Ndidi was again a stand out performer for Leicester City and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho put in a good shift as the Foxes pipped Wolves 1-0 in their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

Ndidi started and played the entire duration of the match.

On the other hand, Iheanacho was given 18 minutes of action on the day.

Meanwhile, the only goal of the game came through Jamie Vardy in the first half.

The former England striker struck in the 41st minute, what proved enough to settle the encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.