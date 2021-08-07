Leicester 1-0 Man City: Super sub Kelechi Iheanacho seals Community Shield win for Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench as a substitute late in the second half, won a penalty and converted it, securing a 1-0 victory as Leicester City defeated Manchester City in the 2021 Community shield, Saturday, at Wembley Stadium.

Iheanacho’s goal against Man City was the Forward’s first against his former employers and it was decisive.

The Nigerian was subbed on in the 79th minute for Harvey Barnes with the scoreline still goalless, although the Foxes have had the best chances to end the deadlock.

Eight minutes later, the Substitute was upended in the box by Nathan Ake and the Referee pointed to the spot.

Although his conversion rate from the lottery spot has been poor, scoring just once in three attempts, Iheanacho beautifully tucked his kick away (89′), beating Zachary Steffen before wheeling away to pose in his signature celebration.

There was very little time left for Pep Guardiola’s men to respond, record signing Jack Grealish was also a substitute, replacing Samson Edozie in the 65th minute.

The outcome of the season’s curtain raiser means Brendan Rodgers has won back to back silverware, following up with Leicester City’s FA Cup triumph against Chelsea last season.