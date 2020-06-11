Leganes Will Not Be Relegated – Omeruo

Kenneth Omeruo is optimistic that Leganes will avoid relegation and retain their place in LaLiga come end of the season.

Leganes are currently placed 19th in the table and will restart their campaign against Real Valladolid at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday, June 11.

While speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the their first game since the season was suspended back in March, Omeruo said the players are focused, despite going into the game without their fans.

“We are playing without our fans at home so we must be more focused, but I think it could work in our favour, I hope it does,” the Nigeria international told the club website.

“Our chances are more or less the same. We have to grab it, we have the opportunity to avoid relegation and we are working hard to achieve it.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international added that they are working on how to defend set pieces and other errors from previous matches.

“Set pieces are difficult because sometimes you make a little mistake or your teammate doesn’t cover a player and you get scored or sometimes you may miss a player but nothing happens, so we have been unlucky before with set pieces. We are working hard to correct that,” he added.