Leon Balogun played 78 minutes of a recording winning match for Wigan Athletic as they smashed Hull City 8-0 at the DW stadium. Balogun returned...

A goal in each half from Oscar Duarte (7') and Kendall Waston (73') handed World Cup-bound Costa Rica a comfortable 2-0 victory against a predominantly "home based" Nigerian team at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Thursday.