Leeds vs Wolverhampton Prediction on Monday’s Premier League Match

The action in the Premier League comes to a close on Monday evening with an interesting looking fixture between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. But, will the hosts be able to build on their strong start to the season? This football betting site offers a look into the EPL game on October 19th.

Premier League Preview

It has been an excellent return to the Premier League for Leeds United, as they already look to have settled back into life in the top-flight. They have won two of their four opening fixtures, with their only defeat of the season coming on the opening day against Liverpool. They will come into this fixture against Wolves unbeaten in their last three, and would have taken enormous confidence from their recent draw against Manchester City.

Leeds were excellent against Pep Guardiola’s side and fought back to get a point. Rodrigo scored the equalizer goal in that game, which was his first goal for his new club. It will be interesting to see how they set up for this fixture, as they will be keen to ensure that Wolves don’t have space on the counter-attack.

Wolves have struggled in the early weeks of the season, as the balance looks to be lost in their team. The club have been exceptional since returning to the Premier League, but departures of key players over the summer looks to have hurt their progression.

Of course, it’s hugely unlikely that Wolves will be in danger of relegation this season, but their aims of European football may be out of their reach. Regardless, Wolves come into this fixture having won last time out against Fulham. It wasn’t a straightforward win for Wolves, as Fulham really should have taken a point from the game, but they were wasteful in front of goal. The winner in this fixture was scored by Pedro Neto. However, Wolves will need to improve.

Leeds vs Wolves Wanderers Head To Head

This will be the first meeting between these sides in two years. Wolves have won the last three against the Whites, but all three of these wins came in the Championship.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Prediction

This should be an engrossing fixture in the Premier League, and it could go either way. The tactics in this match will be fascinating, as both teams will look to play on the counter. However, the pick is for the home side to continue their excellent start to the season.