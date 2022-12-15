Leeds United to make January move for Super Eagles defender

Leeds United are interested in Super Eagles defender Ola Aina according to LeedsUnitedNews.
Aina has been a regular for the Italian outfit since joining them from Chelsea in 2019, making over 100 appearances for them.
His consistency on the left side of the Torino’s defense has drawn interest for his signature as he will be a free agent in the summer.
Although Torino are doing everything to convince him to commit with them, Leeds are knocking on the door, in search of an upgrade on former Barcelona defender Junior Firpo, who has failed to give current first choice Pascal Struijk a fight for the left back position.
Leeds are convinced Aina can make the cut given his Chelsea foundation and his performance when on loan with Fulham in 2020 further strengthens that believe.