League title still within Pillars’ reach – Musa Ibrahim

Coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa is optimistic his side can still win this season’s Nigeria professional football league.

Pillars are now gradually crawling back to where they belonged on the table after a slow start into the season.

Speaking around after their 1-0 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the match day nine on Sunday , Musa said the has experienced progress since he took over and winning the title this season is now far from their reach .

“Check the record when I take the job as technical adviser, the first time we came third in the league, we came second in the FA cup. The second time we came second in the league, we win the FA cup. So this time around we will win both the league and the FA cup.”Musa said

Kano Pillars are unbeaten in the last six matches in the league.