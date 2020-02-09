League Leaders Plateau United hold on to Earn Point Against Newly Promoted Dakkada

Goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie was the hero as he saved a penalty kick six minutes from time to earn Plateau United a point against Dakkada FC in Uyo on Saturday.

Dakkada started the game well when winger Moses Effiong poked home Femi Ajayi’s cross inside the opening 50 seconds but Assistant Referee Sani Baba rightly chalked it off for offside.

The hosts continued to dominate the game opening and got a deserved lead in the 18th minute but Spencer Bassey’s left footed effort from 20 yards came off the cross bar.

Plateau United had the chances of their own in the 27th minute when Tosin Omoyele dragged his effort wide from just inside the box.

Mustapha Yuga was then provided with a good chance nine minutes before the break but the striker fired wide from close range after a superb ball over the top by Ibrahim Bulu.

The visitors had another chances, but Vincent Edafe denied Mustapha Yuga after Chizoba Amaefule sent in a perfect cross in the 77th minute.

The game ended scoreless and both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils in a game that should really not have ended scoreless.

Plateau United remain on top spot on the league log but Lobi Stars have a good chance of overtaking them should they win against Wikki Tourists on Sunday.