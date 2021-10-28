League Cup: Lookman, Daka shine for Leicester… Onyeka progress to last 8 with Brentford

Ademola Lookman scored his second goal of the season for Leicester City in the Foxes penalty shootout triumph against Brighton in the EFL Cup.
Lookman’s start was his fourth of the season and he seemingly restored Leicester’s lead before Zambian Enock Mwepu got an equalizer for the Seagulls.
Leicester’s man of the moment Patson Daka also scored from the spot; in the shoot out. His goal put the Foxes ahead after Neal Maupay missed his kick.
Mwepu also missed from the spot, a kick that proved to be the decider as Leicester progressed 4-2.
Onyeka comes off the bench in Brentford League Cup win against Stoke