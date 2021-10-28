League Cup: Lookman, Daka shine for Leicester… Onyeka progress to last 8 with Brentford

Ademola Lookman celebrates with teammate Patson Daka after scoring during the League Cup Round of 16 match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman scored his second goal of the season for Leicester City in the Foxes penalty shootout triumph against Brighton in the EFL Cup.

Lookman’s start was his fourth of the season and he seemingly restored Leicester’s lead before Zambian Enock Mwepu got an equalizer for the Seagulls.
Leicester’s man of the moment Patson Daka also scored from the spot; in the shoot out. His goal put the Foxes ahead after Neal Maupay missed his kick.
Mwepu also missed from the spot, a kick that proved to be the decider as Leicester progressed 4-2.

 

 

 

Onyeka comes off the bench in Brentford League Cup win against Stoke

 

Brentford’s Frank Onyeka (left) and Stoke City’s Ben Wilmot battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

In another EFL Cup tie, Frank Onyeka was a 72nd minute substitute for Brentford in their 2-1 win at Stoke City.

Onyeka was introduced with Brentford ahead courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos (22′) and Ivan Toney (40′).
Romaine Sawyers halved the deficit for the Potters with a 57th minute goal.
The Nigerian midfielder helped see out the result, as the Bees held on to progress to the Quarter finals.
In his post-match interview, Brentford boss Frank Thomas lauded his team’s determination.
“These players, the last three years, have created history after history after history; we would like to keep doing that.”
The Quarter-Final draw of the League Cup will take place on Saturday, 30 October.

