Lazio tames Osimhen, Napoli suffers home Defeat

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks Dejected at the end of the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy on 3 March 2023. (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen appeared human for the first time in a long while, featuring in Napoli’s quest for the Serie A title as the league leaders were stunned by SS Lazio at the Estádio Diego Armando Maradona, on Friday night.

A fans favorite and delight to the neutrals, but a nightmare in the eyes of Defenders, Osimhen had found the back of the net in 8 consecutive league games heading into Friday’s encounter, then he was halted.

The spot light was stolen from the Nigerian talismanic goal machine by a 31 year-old Uruguayan Midfielder, Matias Vecino, who produced a blistering goal capable of crushing the team’s morale.

Only his second leg goal of the season, Vecino’s 67th minute strike settled the encounter as Napoli suffered only their second defeat in Serie A this season.

The defeat, unexpected, hindered the pace of Serie A’s Champion-elect, and at least in the interim, Osimhen’s Goal scoring spree.

He already has 19goals and 3assists from 21appearances this term, his team stand 17points clear at the summit of the log, but could see that lead cut should Inter Milan leapfrog second place Lazio.

Lazio Boss, Maurizio Sarri, returned to familiar grounds, armed to the teeth and on the mission to conquer the emerging Titan in Naples.

The blow knocked the wind out of their sails, but Spalletti’s side will get a chance to respond when they host Atalanta next Saturday, March 11.

