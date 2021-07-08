Lawal grabs assist in Neftci Baku UCL qualifiers Win

Nigerian forward Yusuf Lawal featured for 85 minutes as Neftci Baku beat Dinamo Tbilisi 2-1 in the first-leg of their Champions League preliminary round tie on Wednesday.

Neftci playing away from home took an early lead through Namik Alasgarov (24′) from Lawal’s assist.

But the hosts levelled before the break. Zoran Marusic (36′) restoring parity for the Georgian side.

After the restart, Neftci would strike again, Emin Mahmudov (58′) found the back of the net.

Late on Lawal was booked for a foul (77′) before his substitution with five minutes of regular time left to play.

Over five thousand fans watched the match at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The second leg of the first round qualifiers will hold on July 14 at the Bakcell Arena, Baku.

Lawal alongside Rabiu Ibrahim and Ezekiel Henty of Slovan Bratislava were a section of Nigerian players to feature and record wins in their bid to reach the Group stages of Europe’s elite club competition.