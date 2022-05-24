Latest Injury casts doubts on Maduka Okoye’s Super Eagles Commitment

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye played through a month with a shoulder Injury according to reports, and now He could be out of the National Team’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.
After missing Nigeria’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Play-offs matches against Ghana, Okoye’s spot in the Super Eagles has yet again come under scrutiny since the team’s ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
It was his first major tournament for the Country and only weeks before the 33rd AFCON, it’ll be recalled that he picked up a shoulder injury while on club duties with Sparta Rotterdam.
Regardless, he was named in the final squad and played as first choice under interim Coach Austin Eguavoen as he did under the former Coach, Gernot Rohr.
But, per Sulaiman Folarin (beIN Sports), Maduka Okoye pulled out of the @NGSuperEagles friendlies & #AFCON Qualifiers due to shoulder injury.
He has been playing injured since April 8th against @AFCAjax. @SpartaRotterdam & @WatfordFC Doctor’s agreed that he must get rehab before next season. #Nigeria #Mexico
The Ajax game, was an Eredivisie fixture on April 9th and Maduka Okoye played the entire duration in the 2-1 defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
A second half come-back from the eventual Eredivisie champions was completed courtesy a Dusan Tadic penalty.
Subsequently, Maduka completed 90 minutes in the next seven games, and dropped just seven points on the road to helping Sparta Rotterdam secure topflight status next season.
Although there hasn’t been an official statement by the Nigeria FA over the Goalkeepeer’s availability for the forthcoming international matches, the immediate implication of the reported injury setback means, newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro will be without the 22 year-old for at least four games.
Nigeria play two games in the tour of the USA; International friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador, that will also serve as test games for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.