Late Enugu Rangers Star Ifeanyi George Buried in Lagos

Rangers international FC forward Ifeanyi George was finally buried on Saturday.

The remains George was laid to rest at the Atan cementry in Yaba, Lagos state with few family and friends present due to the global pandemic.

It would be recalled that the 26-year-old lost his life after he was involved in a fatal accident while on his way to Lagos last week Sunday.

The accident occurred in Delta State and two other players in the vehicle also died along with him.

Ifeanyi George won the Nigeria professional football league title with Enyimba FC and was also part of the Rangers team that came back from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars in the epic Aiteo Cup final in 2017.