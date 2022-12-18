Last Dance!!! Messi to emulate the Greats in Argentina vs France final

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to emulate the greats when Argentina and France square off at the Lusail Iconic stadium today.
Messi will have his last shot at the only trophy that has eluded his illustrious career, and also match the 1986 achievement of the great Diego Armando Maradona by leading Argentina to world cup glory.
Maradona is fondly remembered for single-handedly leading Argentina to that world cup trophy, and with five goals and three assists, Lionel Messi is pretty much doing the same thing with this Argentine side and will be hoping to go all the way in his second shot at the trophy.
Should Kylian Mbappe and France go on to win the world cup, the French star will equal Pele’s 1962 record of winning his first two World Cups and doing so at the age of 23.
After equaling another of the Legend’s goal-record at a World Cup tournament as a teenager in 2018, Mbappe will feel it is his destiny to equal Pele once again.