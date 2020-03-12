LaLiga Suspends League Matches, Nigerian Players Quarantined

The Nigerian football contingent in Spain will be off duty for the next 14 days as LaLiga announced the suspension of matches for the next two weeks.

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez and Peter Etebo will all sit out the next two LaLiga fixtures as clubs have been advised to implement the Coronavirus precautionary procedure.

The directive is contained in a statement published on Thursday:

LaLiga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. In accordance with measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it has been agreed that the competition will be suspended for the next two Matchdays.

Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise.

As organiser of the competition, LaLiga has communicated the decision to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs.

Fixtures to be suspended for the Nigerians

CD Leganes:

vs Real Valladolid (H)

vs FC Barcelona (A)

Villarreal CF:

vs Celta Vigo (A)

vs Mallorca (H)

Getafe CF:

vs Granada (A)

vs Espanyol (H)

Granada CF:

vs Getafe CF (H)

vs Real Betis (A)

All five players have also been invited by Super Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone later this month.