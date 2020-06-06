LaLiga is Best Leagues in Europe – Azeez

Granada CF midfielder Ramon Azeez says playing in LaLiga has improved him as a player and argues it is the best league in the World.

Azeez moved to Spain and joined Almeria as a 19 year-old, following an impressive campaign at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup.

He has spent nine seasons in Spain and insists the league is different from other leagues and helps players develop the technical aspects of their game.

“The football there (in Spain) is very different from other leagues, we don’t run as much in Spain, we allow football to do the running on the pitch and that makes it different. You have to use your brain more here,” said the Midfielder.

Azeez added that players who develop in Spain can easily cope with the demands and intensity of other leagues across Europe.

“If you can play in the Spanish league, then you can fit in any league across the world, you only need to work on a few things and you are good to go.” He concluded.