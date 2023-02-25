Ladan Bosso reveals Flying Eagles Mentally Charged ahead of Mozambique Clash

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso has charged his side to stamp their authority when they face Mozambique in their final group game of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles made a losing start to their campaign in Egypt, but got a comeback via Solomon Agbalaka’s goal, against host Egypt, on Wednesday.

The team now need victory to reach the quarter-final, and Bosso has laid down the gauntlet for the Suez Canal stadium showdown against the winless Mozambique.

The East African side, who must win to be hopeful of qualification, currently have one point from their first two games in the tournament.

“We must stamp our authority on the game from the beginning as we have no idea what will happen in the match between Egypt and Senegal. Our fate is in our hands,” Bosso told thenff.com.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm Nigerian time.