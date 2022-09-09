Kwara United will miss home Supporters – Coach

Joseph Obisesan
Michael Ohanu celebrates with teammates after scoring during the game with Adamawa United. Photo credit | Twitter (KwaraUnitedFC)

Kwara United manager, Coach Azeez Audu Muhammed believes playing in a neutral venue will have no negative effect on the team.

This weekend, Kwara United will get their CAF Confederation Cup underway this weekend when they face AS Douanes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Speaking with FL, Coach Muhammed insists moving the team’s home game from Ilorin to Lagos will have no effect on the team’s ability and character on the game day.

However, the gaffer stressed, that his team will miss the support of their own home fans.

The NPFL side are currently camped in Lagos state, and a club official confirmed that their home ground in Kwara is currently undergoing some construction works.

