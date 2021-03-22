Kwara United whitewash Adamawa United in Ilorin

Kwara United recorded their biggest victory in the NPFL with a 5-0 thumping of Adamawa United at the Ilorin Stadium Complex on Sunday.

The host dominated the match from beginning to the end with striker Stephen Jude at the heart of everything going forward.

Ohanu Michael scored the first goal of the game in the 6th minute after he was set free by Jude’s pass.

Stephen Jude doubled the lead for the Harmony Boys in the 34th minute of the game after the visitors failed to clear their line.

The Forward scored his second of the game and Kwara’s third goal of the match at the hour mark after a good work from Jide Fatokun.

Ohanu grabbed his second (71′) via another pass from Stephen who later complete his hat-trick in added time.

It was Stephen Jude’s first career first hat-trick and also the first scored in the current NPFL campaign.

The victory returned Kwara United to the top of the log, joint on joints with Kano Pillars.

Kwara United’s next League fixture will come against Katsina United, while Adamawa United hosts Wikki Tourists on matchday 18.