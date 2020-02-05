Kwara United Sign Amokachi-Twins for the Rest of the NPFL Season

Daniel Amokachi’s twins Nazim and Kalim have put pen to paper with Nigeria professional football league side Kwara United.

Nazim and Kalim (both 23) last played for JS Hercules and also had short stints with Besiktas Academy in Turkey.

They look set to add to the fire power of an already potent Kwara united side coached by Abdullahi Biffo.

Nazim is a right winger, who has eyes for scoring spectacular goals and netted 4 goals in 6 games for JS Hercules.

Nazim Amokachi On The Rise… Check Out The Beautiful Skills & Brilliant Finish, Proud Father I Am… pic.twitter.com/V7Ze6gGix9 — Daniel Amokachi (@FrenzziiiBull) October 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Kalim had 4 games under his belt with no goal but look certain to bring their wealth of European experience into the youthful Kwara United side.

However, details of their deal was not disclosed to the media, but the players, who have been training with the NPFL since returning to the Country, say they are happy to be joining a club that will give them the opportunity to continue their development.

Daniel Amokachi, Nazim and Kalim’s father who was recently appointed as a special to President Muhammad Buhari on football had played for sides like Ranchers Bees in Kaduna before stints with Club Brugge, Everton and Besiktas rounded up an illustrious career in Europe.