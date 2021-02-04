Kwara United see off Lobi Stars, Extend Unbeaten streak

Kwara United continued with their impressive run in the NPFL with a 2-1 win over visiting Lobi Stars 2-1 on Wednesday.

The host had been winless against Lobi Stars in four straight meetings, but Abdullahi Biffo’s men have been in scintillating form and it showed playing at the Ilorin township stadium.

After a goalless first half, Chris Nwaeze’s penalty broke the deadlock on the hour mark the firs the hosts ahead.

Stephen Jude scored the second goal for Kwara United in the 76th minute through a superb free kick from the edge of the area.

Lobi Stars responded and reduced the deficit through Samuel Tiza in the 80th minute and it was the first goal Kwara United will conceded after four straight clean sheets.

Kabiru Dogo’s men tried all their best not to leave Ilorin with a defeat, but they were eventually condemned to a 2-1 defeat.

Kwara United move to third on the log and will travel to Akure where they’ll next face Sunshine Stars.