Kwara United inflicts another league defeat on Enyimba

Kwara United recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Enyimba in rescheduled NPFL match day 2 encounter on Wednesday.

The victory over Enyimba was Kwara United’s first after the opening day win over another title contenders Plateau United.

Kwara United started the match on a front foot and they got their reward in the fifth minute, thanks to Stephen Jude’s goal.

The attacker raced to a Michael Ohanu’s sublime pass, before firing past John Noble in Enyimba’s goal.

Abdullahi Biffo’s side almost doubled their lead three minutes later, but Michael Ohanu’s efforts was kept out by Enyimba goalie, John Noble.

Enyimba’s first chance fell to Stephen Manyo, but his low drive was impressively parried away by Kwara United goalkeeper from Dele Aiyenugba.

The visitors tried to mount serious pressure in the second half, but it was Kwara United that came close to scoring again.

Firstly, Gata saw his effort narrowly went wide after a superb counter attack, before man of the match, Michael Ohanu struck the woodwork.

Kwara United moved up to ninth on the NPFL standings and next face FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Ilorin on Sunday.