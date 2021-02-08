Kwara United goes second with victory over Sunshine Stars in Akure

Kwara United continued their impressive run of form with a 2 – 1 win over Sunshine Stars at the Ondo State Sports Complex on Sunday.

The victory catapulted the Abdullahi Biffo’s side to the second on the table with just three points behind leaders Enyimba of Aba after 9 round of matches.

The Harmony Boys went into the game unbeaten in their last 6 NPFL games, and managed to concede just 2 goals in process.

They have also picked 5 points on the road this season, only Nasarawa United ( 7) and Enyimba FC ( 6) have garnered more.

The visitors started the game with better intent, Chisom Samuel broke free from his marker but couldn’t direct his header goal-ward from Kabir Balogun’s corner kick.

Sunshine Stars had their first shot in the 28th minute, after Kabiru Tijani charged forward from a counter attack, he then played a pass to Fuad Ekelojuoti who squared the ball for Christopher Nwaeze, only for striker to shoot wide.

Sunshine Stars continued to press and almost went into front in the 41st minute, Ekelojuoti’s fine flicks from a corner kick came crashing against the crossbar.

League top scorer, Sadeeq Yusuf however broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half.

The forward collected a pass from Joseph Abe and sent a one-time shot beyond the goalkeeper.

He has now scored in five consecutive matches for the Akure Gunners this season.

Kwara United however only trailed for four minutes as substitute Isa Gata leveled things for the visitors with a fine finish.

Gata’s first touch at the edge of the box sends him past his marker before finding the bottom left corner of the post.

The Harmony Boys completed the come back four minutes from time and Stephen Jude who scored the winner.

Jude was afforded all the time and space in the box, before beating his marker and slotted past the goalkeeper.

Kwara United boss Abdullahi Biffo now needs one more away win to equal Samson Unuanel’s 3-game away victories for Kwara United.

Unuanel still remains Kwara United’s former coach with highest away wins in a season.