Kwara United go top of the Pile with win over Dakkada

Kwara United continued with their impressive form this season with a 3-0 win over Dakkada FC in Ilorin on Sunday.

Kwara United went into the game with six matches unbeaten run, including a flawless away win over Sunshine Stars last weekend.

It took the Abdullahi Biffo’s boys 13 minutes to register a goal in the encounter, thanks Wasiu Alade’s sumptuous strike.

The Forward took advantage of an error from goalkeeper Oremade. who failed gather Taiwo Salaudeen’s powerful shot properly.

The home side waited until the final 15 minutes of the game to wrap up the win with two late goals from Michael Ohanu and Alao Dambani.

Ohanu volleyed home an inch-perfect pass from Olawale Farayola to double the home team’s advantage, while substitute Dambani scored the third in the 81st minute.

Kwara United are now top of the league with 21 points and will travel to Enugu to play Rangers next week.