Kwara United Captain Chris Nwaeze blow hot ahead of trip to Kano Pillars

Kwara United CB Chris Nwaeze is confident the team will bounce back from the disappointing draw at home against Heartland FC on Sunday.

Kwara United missed another chance to end their bad run of results against the Naze Millionaires in the goalless draw in Ilorin.

Abdullahi Biffo’s side will be aiming to redeemed themselves against Kano Pillars, who themselves suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Abia Warriors.

The last visit to Kano ended in a 6-1 throbbing, but Nwaeze said the team is ready to fight with everything they have this time around.

“I want to first tender an apology to all Kwarans for our failure to beat Heartland, and I want to assure all our fans that we are going to make them happy with good result against Kano Pillars,” Nwaeze told Kwara United Media.