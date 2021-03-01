Kwara United beat Wolves to Return top of NPFL

Kwara United returned to winning ways defeating Warri Wolves 2-0 in an NPFL fixture at he weekend.

The Harmony Boys went into the match on the back of a disappointing draw against Abia Warriors last Wednesday.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo handed his summer signing, Brazilian winger Lucas Alves, his first start in place of Issa Gata.

Alves had a golden opportunity to score his first goal for the club inside the opening minute, but his effort crashed against the woodwork.

Jide Fatokun was another Kwara United’s attacker to go close few minutes later, the forward benefited from Afeez Nasiru’s delightful pass, only for him to shoot wide.

Stephen Jude eventually broke the dead lock for Kwara United in the 7th minute after his a powerful long-range effort beat Pwadadi Bulus Warri Wolves goalkeeper Bulus.

The Harmony Boys went into half break with 1-0 lead as Warri Wolves struggled to poise any serious threat.

The visitors changed their style of play in the second half, but Kwara United had the first serious attempt in the second half.

Michael Ohanu won possession and moved into the Warri Wolves box, before unleashing shot from an impossible angle and it was saved by Bulus.

The striker finally add the second for Kwara United four minutes later when he beat Bulus in a brilliant fashion.

The Harmony Boys held for the win which returned them to the top of NPFL table again.

Kwara United are leading the table with 25 points and the Harmony Boys will be traveling to Bauchi to face Wikki Tourists in NPFL week 14 clash.