KRC Genk Sweats on Yira Sor, Arokodare’s Fitness

KRC Genk Winger, Yira Sor has suffered an injury, and could miss the rest of the season.
Sor joined Genk in the January transfer window, but his impact has been minimal, where he has only scored two times 18 league appearances
He joins fellow Nigerian, Tolu Arokodare who has also been nursing an injury.
With a piling list of injury concerns, Genk have also suffered in terms of scoring goals and the only striker left in the team, Ally Samatta, has been out of form which would be a cause of concern for the team ahead of their match against Club Brugge at the weekend.
On Thursday, the Winger had to leave team practice due to ankle discomfort.
Although he was able to practice without the ball, his availability for the important match against Club Brugge is now in doubt due to the persistent ailment.
Ajax LB, Calvin Bassey is yet again on the receiving end of another round of bashing by former Dutch attacker, Rafael van der Vaart, as the former Ajax player claims the Nigerian does not have what it takes to play for Ajax.