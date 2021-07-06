KRC Genk could hold on to Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu forward celebrates scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Waasland Beveren. ( Photo by Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images)

KRC Genk manager John van den Brom has insisted that it is not a foregone conclusion that Paul Onuachu will leave the Cristal Arena this summer.

Onuachu enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-2021 and was recognized for his efforts by receiving the Golden Boot and Pro League Player of the Year awards as well as the Ebony Shoe.

A move to the English Premier League has been long mooted, with West Ham United and Brighton & Hove among his suitors.

The Forward has spent the last two seasons at the Belgian Cup winners and could cost in the region of 30 million euros.

