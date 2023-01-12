KRC Genk 0-3 Antwerp: Cup Defeats for Onuachu, Yira Sor

It was a bad day in the office for Paul Onuachu and Yira Sor suffered Cup elimination on Wednesday.
Onuachu started while Sor was brought on in the 58th minute, but Genk were steamrolled 3-0 at home by Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Cup quarter-final match.
Two first half goals, the opener from Vincent Janssen (2′) before Ritchie De Laet closed the half in the 42nd minute with his finish.
Just two minutes after the restart, Marc van Bommel’s side struck again and this time it was 21 year-old Belgian forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha who punished Genk.
Wouter Vrancken’s side have been on an inconsistent run since after World Cup break. They’ve only won 1 of their last four games in regular time and have now lost twice in that period.
Out of the Cup, KRC Genk will now turn their focus fully to the Jupiler League, where they’ll next face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Waregem booked their spot in the last four of the Belgian Cup with comfortable 2-0 win over St. Truiden and 22 year-old forward, Chinonso Offor came off the bench to help his side see out the win.