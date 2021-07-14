Klopp teases with Awoniyi in Liverpool pre-season plans

Taiwo Awoniyi waited six years for a shot at actually playing in the colors of Liverpool, so it seems as the Forward was named in the 34-man squad for pre-season.

In 2015, Awoniyi, just 18 at the time signed his first contract with Liverpool, but was immediately loaned out.

Three years later, he renewed his contract and was off again, this time on his fourth loan deal. He would eventually spend two more seasons on loan, his seventh spell away from the Reds.

Awoniyi played last season at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, where he featured in 21 league games and scored 5 goals.

Meanwhile, news of the Nigerian acquiring his British work permit in 2021 raised the prospect of him playing in England at least, even if he had to be transferred permanently.

Last year in an interview on Brila FM, he expressed frustration over his loan situation, the first time he had spoken publicly of likely requesting for a permanent deal away from Liverpool.

However, while there are no actual guarantees he will stay at the club, Klopp named the towering forward in his pre-season plans for the forthcoming campaign.

Several regulars are expected to be available for the trip to Tyrol, Austria, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah among them.

Full list of Players reporting for Liverpool’s pre-season training

James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.