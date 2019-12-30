Klopp still keen on Bringing Osimhen to Liverpool

Liverpool are still interested in bringing Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen to Anfield when the transfer window opens in January.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be admirer of the player following his impressive form for Lille this season.

English tabloid Sunday Express reported the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to work on the detailed scouting reports on the Nigerian international who only joined Lille last summer.

Reports added that Klopp is keen to bolster his attacks with Osimhen who has already scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Several Premier League are interested in Osimhen, who revealed he rejected a move to Spanish giants Barcelona and it is unlikely Lille is ready to allow him depart the Stade Pierre Mauroy until the summer without a replacement.

Osimhen is under contract for another four-and-a-half years having penned a five-year deal when he joined from Sporting Charleroi.