Kizz Daniel confirmed for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian music Artist Kizz Daniel has been confirmed as one of the five acts that will headline at the FIFA fan festival in Qatar, a FIFA fans event at the World cup starting on November 20 2022.
FIFA made the confirmation today listing Kizz Daniel amongst four other headline artists.
The list includes DJ Diplo, Nora Fatehi, R&B singer Trinidad Cardona and DJ Kalvin Harris.
The #FIFAFanFestival line-up has been confirmed! 🤩 @diplo – 22nd November@KizzDaniel – 23rd November
Nora Fatehi – 29th November@TrinidadCMusic – 1st December@CalvinHarris – 10th December
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 11, 2022
Kizz Daniel will be the second Nigerian artist confirmed to perform at the FIFA world cup in Qatar following Patoranking’s confirmation early this month.