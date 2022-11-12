Kizz Daniel confirmed for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel performs onstage at Palladium Times Square. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Nigerian music Artist Kizz Daniel has been confirmed as one of the five acts that will headline at the FIFA fan festival in Qatar, a FIFA fans event at the World cup starting on November 20 2022.

FIFA made the confirmation today listing Kizz Daniel amongst four other headline artists.

The list includes DJ Diplo, Nora Fatehi, R&B singer Trinidad Cardona and DJ Kalvin Harris.

Kizz Daniel will be the second Nigerian artist confirmed to perform at the FIFA world cup in Qatar following Patoranking’s confirmation early this month.

