Kingsley Michael Leaves Bologna Permanently

By
Joseph Obisesan
Kingsley Michael
FC Bologna midfielder Kingsley Michael. Photo | IG (officialbolognafc)

Midfielder Kingsley Michael, has completed a permanent transfer to Austrian Liga 2 club, DSV Leoben.

Michael made the move from Serie A outfit Bologna, signing a five-year contract with his new club.

 

His transfer was finalized before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who has represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 levels, joined Bologna in 2018, but made only five appearances during his time at the club.

