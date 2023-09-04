Players AbroadWorld Football Kingsley Michael Leaves Bologna Permanently By Joseph Obisesan - September 4, 2023 0 130 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp FC Bologna midfielder Kingsley Michael. Photo | IG (officialbolognafc) Midfielder Kingsley Michael, has completed a permanent transfer to Austrian Liga 2 club, DSV Leoben. Michael made the move from Serie A outfit Bologna, signing a five-year contract with his new club. His transfer was finalized before the close of the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old, who has represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 levels, joined Bologna in 2018, but made only five appearances during his time at the club.