Kingsley Michael excited about Super Eagles debut, insists he was called up on Merit

Kingsley Michael was handed his first senior call up and is already in contention to earn his first cap when Nigeria travel away to Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifier this month.

Michael was a key member of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, four years prior he had played and won the U17 World Cup.

The Central midfielder, who joined Serie A side Bologna in 2018, has spent three seasons away on loan spells in the lower division honing his talent, something that caught the attention of manager Sinisa Mihajlovic.

He has made one league appearance for Bologna this season, enough to earn him a senior team invite, and he believes it only proves his work ethic has been spot on.

Michael told FL that he also expects to feature in one of the World Cup qualifiers this month and expressed gratitude for the chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑SLEY (@kingsley_michael22)



“Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to God for bringing me here and for the hard work that I have been putting in. And I’m ready for the game. And I think I will be ready for the away game against Cape Verde,” said the 22 year-old.

“You know every game is important and Nigeria is a big nation of football and every game is very important. Against the Liberia team we have to play the best to win.

“All the players were not picked by chance, we were picked on merit; we all play in our different clubs. I think we’re ready to play, we are ready to go for the challenge. I know it’ll be a tough game because we’ve not played together, but I’m sure we’ll try our best to get a positive result.”