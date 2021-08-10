Khimki 1-1 Rostov: Four star performance for Bryan Idowu

Bryan Idowu put on a show at the weekend against FC Rostov, it was a follow up to the impressive performance against Krasnodar, however Khimki would settle for a share of the spoils at home.

Idowu was on for 90 minutes as a wide defender, switching from a five-man midfield to an ultra five-man defence.

The 29 year-old was a defence Trojan successfully mounting three blocks, 2 interceptions and completed 3 dribbles.

Both teams struggled to create many chances and the game only registered 7 shots on goal, Rostov with one more than their hosts and it was Yuri Semin’s side who drew first blood.

Nikolay Komlichenko struck early, his goal in the 14th minute changed the mood of the 555 strong crowd in the Arena Khimki.

However the hosts responded, in the second half. The Center Referee left awarded a penalty which Denis Glushakov duly dispatched.

The point moved Khimki into the top 7 spot, but 3 spots and points behind Lokomotiv Moscow.