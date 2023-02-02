Kennedy Boboye Quashes Wikki Tourists Job Rumour

Sequel to the rumour doing the rounds on social media, Kennedy Boboye has moved to quash reports that he could be on the lookout for the vacant Wikki Tourists managerial role, following the resignation of Kabiru Dogo.

According to tweets from league writer Taye Hassan on Wednesday, following Dogo’s departure, there have been rumors linking Boboye to Wikki Tourists.

Kennedy Boboye could be the next tactician to be in Wikki Tourists dugout as information is coming in from a close source in Bauchi.

He left Akwa United in 2022 after guiding Akwa United to their first league title in 2020/2021 Nigeria Premier Football League season. #NPFL23 pic.twitter.com/UHKzY3ES4f

The 2021 League winner waved off the speculation in a telephone interview with a PunchNG correspondent.

“Anything you guys see, just conclude with it, I have been hearing this thing since yesterday (Tuesday),” Boboye said.