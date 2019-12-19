Kennedy Boboye off to a Flier as Akwa United Boss

Kennedy Boboye got a win on his debut as Akwa United head Coach following the 2-1 victory over Rivers United in a midweek NPFL match at the Nest of Champions.

Akwa United appointed Boboye after the resignation of John Obuh.

The latter struggled to steer the reigns of the club, picking just 7 points from 8 games.

Goals from Akarandut Orok (10′) and Samson Gbadebo (90+7′) either side of Ngouan Konan’s (34′) for Rivers United, sealed it.

FT:

Akwa Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Akarandut Orok 10′ ⚽

N’gouan Konan 34′ ⚽

Sampson Gbadebo 90+4⚽ — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) December 18, 2019

Wednesday’s victory was only the second for the Promise Keepers after nine matches of the season.

The win lifted Akwa United out of the relegation zone to 15th in the table.