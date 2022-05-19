Kelechi, Savior deliver Promotion for Casa Pia

John Kelechi and Godwin Savior helped Casa Pia secure promotion to the Primeira Liga. Photo credit | Facebook (Casa Pia Atlético Clube)

Nigerian duo Godwin Savior and Kelechi John might return next season with Casa Pia, but in the Primeira Liga.

Savior and John will both run out of their current deals at the club by June, but the Players’ respective representatives could equally explore other opportunities in the top flight.
The Club is making it’s second appearance in the Top flight and its squad strength ahead of the new season needs bolstering.
Godwin Savior’s representatives, DW Sports Management, also hold the accounts of several Nigerian players including Super Eagles stars including Moses Simon, Peter Olayinka, Peter Etebo to mention a few.
On the other hand, Wonder Sports, the Reps of John also have Tom Dele-Bashiru, Peter Onyekachi and Benito on their portfolio.
Casa Pia wrapped up the season with a 5-1 win against Leixoes, the latter had Atshimene Charles start from the bench as a second half substitute.

 

 

Obiora prepares for Last Act at Chaves

 

Though in his last season at Chaves, Nwankwo Obiora will hope to secure promotion to the Primeira Liga with the club, but will have to do so through the playoff.

Chaves finished third in the Liga Portugal 2, although they lost their final league game away at Rio Ave.
The Flavienses had secured enough point to hold on to third place before the final day of the season.
Head Coach Bruno Carvalho named Obiora among the Starters – his 23rd – as the Midfielder reached 25 appearances in a single season for the first time since 2015.
The two-legged playoff games against Moreirense are scheduled for 21 May and 28 May.

