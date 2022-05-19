Kelechi, Savior deliver Promotion for Casa Pia

Nigerian duo Godwin Savior and Kelechi John might return next season with Casa Pia, but in the Primeira Liga.
Savior and John will both run out of their current deals at the club by June, but the Players’ respective representatives could equally explore other opportunities in the top flight.
The Club is making it’s second appearance in the Top flight and its squad strength ahead of the new season needs bolstering.
Godwin Savior’s representatives, DW Sports Management, also hold the accounts of several Nigerian players including Super Eagles stars including Moses Simon, Peter Olayinka, Peter Etebo to mention a few.
On the other hand, Wonder Sports, the Reps of John also have Tom Dele-Bashiru, Peter Onyekachi and Benito on their portfolio.
Casa Pia wrapped up the season with a 5-1 win against Leixoes, the latter had Atshimene Charles start from the bench as a second half substitute.
