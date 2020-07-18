Kelechi Nwakali’s Huesca gain Promotion to LaLiga

Kelechi Nwakali’s dream of playing in a top flight league has come to past as Huesca will be competing in the Spanish top flight next season after securing promotion.

Huesca defeated Numancia 3 – 0 on Friday to sealed their return to LaLiga after just a season.

Kelechi Nwakali was 88th minutes substitute for David Ferreiro and the former Arsenal midfielder helped the team to see the result over the line.

Huesca are second on the log but their last game of the season was rendered meaningless after their closest rivals Almeria and Real Zaragoza failed to win their their game.

Goals from Rafa Mir, Shinji Okazaki’s goal helped Huesca secured their 20th win in the second division and they are currently on 67 points from 41 matches.

Meanwhile Kelechi Nwakali is I line to start their final game of the season away to Sporting Gijon on Monday.