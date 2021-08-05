Kelechi Nwakali gets more game time in Huesca’s pre-season win against Mallorca

Kelechi Nwakali was a second half substitute in the pre-season friendly between UD Huesca and RCD Mallorca on Wednesday.

Nwakali who is expected to play an important role in the club’s La Liga promotion bid this season got some action against Mallorca.

The young midfielder was brought on (46′) for Enzo Lombardo and straight off the bat he showed some attacking threat.

He had a good opportunity coming off the bench after a play that started from a throw-in. Nwakali created space between the defenders, but his shot went narrowly wide.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net in the second half as the hosts settled for odd goal from Jaime Seoane’s 21st minute penalty.

Meanwhile, Mallorca are reported to be interested in Nigerian forward Simy Nwankwo and want the 29 year-old before the new La Liga season gets underway.