Kelechi Nwakali emerges Alcorcon POTM

Alcorcon midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has been rewarded for his impressive form last month as he was voted the club’s player of the month for April.

Nwakali scored three goals in four Segunda Division games in April, for his best run of goalscoring form for the club.

He has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Alcorcon in this campaign.

The 22-year-old was on target against CD Castellon, Lugo and promotion chasing Leganes.

Presented with the award on Wednesday, Nwakali shared the news on social media.

He captioned the IG post:

@adalcorconsad player of the month award thanks to everyone Thanks to the fans that voted me for this award I appreciate you all

He is on loan at Alcorcon from LaLiga club CD Huesca. Juan Antonio Anquela ‘s side are in 17th position on the table with 42 points from 38 games.