Kelechi Nwakali back with SD Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali is likely to stay beyond the summer at SD Huesca with the Spanish club hoping to keep the Nigerian in their bid to gain La Liga in the new campaign.

Last season, Nwakali was loaned to Alcorcon in the lower division and the midfielder was expressive, helping the modest side avoid the drop.

So far, he has been linked with interests from English Premier League side Leeds United according to the Athletic, but no formal bid has been made.

The 23 year-old could become a pivotal part of Ignacio Ambríz’s first-team squad this season as they seek a return to La Liga.

Nwakali recently reported back to club for Huesca’s pre-season camp after the holiday.