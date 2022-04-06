Kelechi Nwakali and Spanish club Huesca in nasty Battle

Spanish Segunda side SD Huesca ha e responded to their former Player Kelechi Nwakali’s allegations of intimidation and bullying that lead to the termination of his contract at the club.
In a statement released, Wednesday, Huesca claim Nwakali cannot prove the veracity of his allegations and they are inclined to defend the club’s reputation.
The Nigeria international name dropped Sporting Director Ruben Garcia as the chief executioner.
Garcia tried to talk him out of going to the AFCON in January and threatened to kick him out of the club if he did.
Nwakali who joined Huesca after his time at Arsenal came to an end alleged in his statement that the Spanish club have delayed paying his wages for months.
The last straw for the player was when he was almost forced to sign a January move away from the club and was subsequently shutout of the team’s training and denied access to club equipment.
Huesca’s response to the backlash on social media after the Player’s statement was swift. A day before it had announced severing ties with the 23 year-old and less than 24 hours later it was drawn into desperate moves to enter the young midfielder in a litigation.
