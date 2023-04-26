Iheanacho makes Big Statement in Leicester Draw At Elland Road, Ndidi Benched

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City has their shot saved by Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on April 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho was in the thick of the action when Leicester City travelled to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League, on Monday night.

The away side thought they had scored when Youri Tielemans put the ball in the back of the net, but it was adjudged offside as Boubakary Soumare – who replaced Wilfred Ndidi in the starting line up – was caught beyond the Leeds defence from James Maddison’s initial corner.

 

 

Yet it would not be long before they got another chance to score, and this time it was Iheanacho who linked up brilliantly with Maddison, but the Englishman’s effort flashed wide of the far post.

 

 

Leeds United scored in the 20th minute; punishing Leicester City’s wastefulness, through Luis Sinisterra’s header from the far post off a brilliant cross from Jack Harrison.

The strike also made it 18 consecutive matches since Leicester City kept a clean sheet, and he record dates back to 1994.

Iheanacho was alive all through the match, and he came close to scoring in the second half, but for a reactionary save from goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

However, it wasn’t long until Leeds’ defence got breached, and Iheanacho was involved once more in the build-up.

Jamie Vardy was the benefactor, coming off the bench to score his first goal in six months in what was his 135th Premier League goal,.as he collected a through pass from James Maddison to slot home.

Vardy had the ball in the back of the net just a few minutes later, but it was correctly ruled out for offside.

Leeds had the chance to steal all three points, but Patrick Bamford and Marc Roca missed good chances to do so, as both teams had to settle for a draw.

The result left both teams with little to no advantage as Leeds remain 16th on the table, while Leicester City remain 17th and without a single clean sheet since the turn of the year.

