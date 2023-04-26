Iheanacho makes Big Statement in Leicester Draw At Elland Road, Ndidi Benched

Kelechi Iheanacho was in the thick of the action when Leicester City travelled to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League, on Monday night.
The away side thought they had scored when Youri Tielemans put the ball in the back of the net, but it was adjudged offside as Boubakary Soumare – who replaced Wilfred Ndidi in the starting line up – was caught beyond the Leeds defence from James Maddison’s initial corner.
Yet it would not be long before they got another chance to score, and this time it was Iheanacho who linked up brilliantly with Maddison, but the Englishman’s effort flashed wide of the far post.