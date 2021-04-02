Kelechi Iheanacho wants more Player of the Month Award

Leicester City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been voted the Premier League Player of the month for March.

Iheanacho scored five goals in three premier league matches during the period.

He becomes the fourth Nigerian to win the POTM award after Austin Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

5 – Kelechi Ịheanachọ (@67Kelechi) scored five goals from only 11 shots in the Premier League in March, two more than any other player. He is the fourth Nigerian to win the Player of the Month award after Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo. Seniorman. pic.twitter.com/cOQsuiW5hL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2021

“I feel great. It’s not easy to do, but I’m really happy to win it for the first time in my career. I didn’t expect it, but I thank God that it’s happening in my life. I’m really grateful and happy. Hopefully, I will keep working really hard to make sure there is more to come,” He said after receiving the award.

The 24 year-old beat the likes of Harry Kane, Riyad Mahrez, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw to honor.